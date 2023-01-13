The Douglasville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to raise the city’s hourly minimum wage by $2.30 during last week’s legislative meeting.
The new city minimum wage is $17.50, and about 50 employees will see their hourly pay bump from $15.20 to the new wage with the passage of the resolution.
Also, all city employees will see a 2% across the board raise under the resolution.
The new pay scale will take effect on March 16.
City Human Resources Director Teaa Allston-Bing said the funds were already in the fiscal 2023 budget.
“Our peers of our size and even smaller are about that $17.50 minimum wage,” Allston-Bing told the city council. “This is going to help us attract and retain and assist with our turnover rate here at the City of Douglasville.”
Councilman Chris Watts, chair of the personnel and organization committee, called it a positive move for the city.
“We are consistently competing with folks,” Watts said during the meeting.
Allston-Bing said pay rates were compared to cities the size of Douglasville and within a geographic location to make the recommendations.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson also addressed law enforcement pay, which has jumped from a starting salary of $38,000 to $50,000 in Douglasville over the last five years.
A Georgia legislative study committee recommended paying state law enforcement officers a starting salary of $56,000 a year, the national average.
“We have tried to be very supportive,” Robinson said. “When you consider the total compensation, we are not too far off.”
