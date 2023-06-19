The Carrollton City Schools System has issued an invitation to the public to attend and participate in its annual Federal Programs Stakeholder Meeting today, Tuesday, June 20 at 9 a.m. at the system's Support Service Building located at 288 Tom Reeve Drive in Carrollton.
The purpose of the meeting is to obtain citizen input into the Title I Program, other federal programs, and the application of funds for school improvement. The agenda will include a review of the Consolidated LEA Improvement Plan and input in the development of plans to support the continued efforts to improve student achievement.
