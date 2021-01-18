Clark Aaron Hudson, community, church, family and business leader, died on Jan. 14, 2021 at his home in Douglasville. He was 86 years old.
Aaron was always a man on a mission with the vision to see what needed doing and the ability to make it happen. The city of Douglasville, Douglas County, local churches, charitable organizations, the business community and his family were all the beneficiaries of his kind and generous works.
His generosity and care for others will never be fully known except by those individuals and organizations that he personally touched as he did not seek recognition.
However, his public service was great and varied. He served for 10 years as a City Councilman for the city of Douglasville. He was a member and a past president of the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce. He was selected as Citizen of the Year for Douglas County in 1999. He was a member of Douglasville First United Methodist Church since 1954 where he served in numerous leadership and administrative roles.
He was a proud member of the Brotherhood Sunday School Class and the United Methodist Men. He was the first Eagle Scout in Douglas County and continued to work for the benefit of the Boy Scouts throughout his life.
He worked with many charitable/civic/educational organizations to include The United Way, DEFACS, Boys and Girls Club, Metro Atlanta Sheltering Arms Daycare, Douglas County Meals on Wheels, Leadership Atlanta, Regional Leadership Institute, State Democratic Executive Committee, Metro Atlanta Private Industry Council, Douglas County WSA, West Georgia Technical College, Douglas County Board of Education Foundation and SCOPE Committee for the Department of Technical and Adult Education.
He was a Founding Director of the Citizens and Merchants State, now Synovus, Bank. He owned Service Supply Co. Auto Parts stores in Douglasville and West Georgia/East Alabama mentoring many in his employ. He later owned Hudson Enterprises Real Estate Brokerage.
Aaron was born in Douglas County to Clifford McCoy and Evie Demonia Hudson, both now deceased. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kay Spruell Hudson, his son, Samuel “Sam” Hudson (Julie), his daughter, Kayron Hudson Warren Schwartz (Andy), his granddaughters Stephanie Hudson (Dusty) and Ann Warren, and his brother Buford Hudson.
Because Aaron was instrumental in securing a local chapter of the United Way for Douglas County, the family asks that donations in Aaron’s name be made to the Douglas County Chapter of the United Way. The address is 995 Roswell Street, Suite 338, Marietta, Ga. 30060.
