Cody Neal is looking for ‘effort and energy’ when the Alexander Cougars begin spring practice Thursday.
It will be Neal’s first look at the Cougars in equipment after taking over as head coach in March.
Neal comes to Alexander after spending a season as the offensive coordinator at Gwinnett County powerhouse Grayson.
“This is the area I grew up in,” Neal said. “I’m familiar with the success of the Alexander program. Historically, Alexander has been a solid football program. We want to build something that will last.”
Neal replaces Olten Downs, who spent two seasons at the school. Downs is now the coach at New Manchester.
Alexander is scheduled to host New Manchester on Sept. 22 in a Region 5-6A contest.
For now, Neal’s focus is on spring football.
He said he is looking for the team to set the tone as they will transition into summer workouts after spring ball.
“I want to see guys flying around to the football,” said Neal, who was the offensive coordinator at region rival South Paulding from 2015-21. “It is about getting better every single day. We will show the guys what our expectations are for them in practice. Our pace will be face. It is about paying attention to detail.”
Alexander finished 3-7 last season and hasn’t made the postseason since the 2020 season.
The Cougars haven’t advanced out of the first round since the 2016 season.
Neal said the spring will be spent teaching the new offensive and defensive scheme.
It will be a brand new staff for the players to get to know.
Neal said coming over in mid-March helped in introducing the players to his way of doing things.
“It was big in getting to know the kids,” he said. “Every program is different and every player is different. We just have to keep pressing forward.”
Neal coached wide receivers at Kennesaw Mountain and did his student teaching at Harrison in 2007.
Last season at Grayson, Neal’s offense averaged 337 yards per game and had two running backs rush for over 500 yards each.
The Rams reached the Class 7A quarterfinals.
“We know the players have to learn new coaches and schemes,” Neal said. “I’m looking for them to fly around and bring the energy.”
Alexander will host Mays in a May 19 spring game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Last season Mays reached the Class 5A quarterfinals under first-year coach Tony Slaton.
Although the game was scheduled under the previous staff, Neal said it will be a good test for his team.
“We are fired up to play them,” Neal said. “Mays is a strong program and will give us a test.”
