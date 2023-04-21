Speech

Douglas County Commission Vice-chair Tarenia Carthan talks with Chris Pumphrey, president of Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership, during her State of the County address Wednesday at the Douglas County Chamber luncheon.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County Commission Vice-chair Tarenia Carthan told citizens and government, business and civic leaders that the county will continue to build a ‘thriving and innovative’ community.

Carthan, the District 3 commissioner, gave this year’s State of the County address on Wednesday afternoon before a packed ballroom at the Douglasville Conference Center.

Trending Videos