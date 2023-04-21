Douglas County Commission Vice-chair Tarenia Carthan told citizens and government, business and civic leaders that the county will continue to build a ‘thriving and innovative’ community.
Carthan, the District 3 commissioner, gave this year’s State of the County address on Wednesday afternoon before a packed ballroom at the Douglasville Conference Center.
“As we come together today, I continue to be amazed by the work and dedication of our 1200 dynamic Douglas County government employees,” Carthan said. “I am extremely proud of their tireless efforts to provide our citizens with superior services and resources.”
Carthan has been overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Board of Commissioners since the suspension of Chairman Romona Jackson Jones on state felony charges of bid-rigging and making false statements to law enforcement.
District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell was also suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp on bid-rigging charges stemming from a 2018 janitorial contract.
At the beginning of her speech, Carthan acknowledged Jones and Mitchell, drawing applause from the crowd, which included county employees, state government leaders, business and civic leaders.
The annual state of the county address is sponsored by the Council for Quality Growth and the Douglas County Chamber.
“Douglas County is unquestionably one of Georgia’s most beautiful and progressive counties,” Carthan said. “It boasts 202 square miles of urban vitality and rural environment, ingrained with arts and culture and etched in stone with diamonds of diversity, equity, and inclusion. This achievement is the result of the intentional hard work of our citizens, churches, schools, small and large businesses, and community stakeholders as we live, work, and play in a unified manner to elevate our community.”
While Carthan didn’t name any specific issues, she called the county resilient.
“Today, I am thrilled to announce that the state of Douglas County is not only strong it is resilient,” she said. “Our journey has not been easy, but the mission of the Douglas County government is clear: to efficiently deliver superior pubic service that enriches the quality of life within a thriving, safe, and healthy community, in a fiscally responsible manner. We have accomplished much in the last year, but our work is not yet done. Today I will reflect on our achievements and how Douglas County continues to deliver.”
Carthan talked about the $2.3 million allocated to community service programs like the Douglas County Community Services Board, the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County, SHARE House Domestic Violence Shelter and the Douglas County Boys & Girls Club.
She pointed out that the Grants Management Department oversees $83 million dollars in federal and state grants with only $9.6 Million dollars in match funds from the county.
“By effectively advocating for our citizens and working with our intergovernmental partners, we are maximizing resources for Douglas County,” Carthan said. “Our financial platform remains healthy, and we are still making significant progress in expanding our overall financial maturity and planning outlook. We have a solid Aa2 credit rating and zero debt. We also maintain high current ratios, indicating our ability to pay current obligations. Since 2016, our fund balance increased from $14 million to $56 million in 2022.”
Near the conclusion of the speech, Carthan brought Chris Pumphrey, president of Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership, to the stage to discuss the county’s economic development projects like Lionsgate, which recently announced a $200 million investment.
Carthan said that in the past year that more than 1,000 new jobs have been created in the county.
She also highlighted that the economic development pipeline has grown from $500 million to almost $5 billion.
“Our county’s success is due to the hard work of our community,” Carthan said. “We will continue to deliver superior public service despite any challenges and obstacles we might face. We will not be content until we achieve our vision of a diverse, vibrant, and sustainable community that sets the standards nationally for public service.”
