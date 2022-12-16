The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a $129.4 million budget for 2023 during Tuesday’s in-person legislative session.
The budget adopted was largely the same as the proposed budget that the county’s Chief Financial Officer, Ramona Bivins, presented to the BOC last month, with a few minor changes but no major additions.
A purchasing manager’s position was added with full benefits with a $79,000 salary. Another $65,000 was added for contracting services in the Internal Affairs Department.
Bivins said some employees in the Communications Department staff will move over to the Internal Affairs Department, with total salaries at $130,000 added to the department.
She said the total for the changes came to $269,480 in combined salaries.
“We had set aside some money for any contingencies that may have come up in the process,” Bivins said. “This had a net zero to the budget.”
Commissioners Tarenia Carthan and Henry Mitchell attempted to add new items to the budget Tuesday before the vote.
However, it was discovered that their concerns were covered during the previous budget.
Carthan wanted a new trailer at the public works site and Mitchell was looking to upgrade the speaker systems in the judge’s courtrooms.
All full-time government employees will get a 5% pay increase in 2023. The BOC had previously approved a 10% raise for public safety, which took effect at the beginning of 2022.
All non-public safety employees had also received a pay increase this year.
About 39% of the budget will be allocated to public safety.
Sheriff Tim Pounds had asked for an additional 5% for his deputies on top of the 5% for all county employees, but Bivins said there was no available funds for the increase.
Commissioner Ann Jones Guider had championed the extra 5% for the sheriff’s office during a Nov. 29 budget presentation and asked that money from the fund balance be used.
An additional 5% raise for deputies would cost the county about $1.3 million annually.
“It don’t matter if you have purchased new sheriff cars,” Guider said. “If you don’t have a man in the car, it doesn’t do any good. Safety of the community is our No. 1 priority.”
The DCSO is down about 40-50 deputies and many on the command staff regularly go out on patrol, Pounds told the Sentinel last week.
“We approved a budget with $49.2 million dollars, which is also 39% of the 2023 budget, dedicated to public safety,” Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “We asked citizens to take part in a survey and share with us what their strategic priorities were, and public safety came in No. 1.”
