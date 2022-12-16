DOUNWS-12-17-22 BOC BUDGET

Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones thanked the BOC for adopting a $124.9 million budget during Tuesday’s legislative session.

 File Photo

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt a $129.4 million budget for 2023 during Tuesday’s in-person legislative session.

The budget adopted was largely the same as the proposed budget that the county’s Chief Financial Officer, Ramona Bivins, presented to the BOC last month, with a few minor changes but no major additions.

Trending Videos