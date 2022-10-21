Douglas County Solicitor-General Sonya Compton told the audience during Thursday evening’s S.H.A.R.E. House candlelight vigil that they have resources and friends in the community to help.
Compton was the keynote speaker at Heritage Baptist Church for the annual ceremony that remembers domestic violence victims in Douglas and Paulding counties.
October is designated as Domestic Awareness Month and a proclamation from the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Douglasville City Council were read.
Following Compton’s speech and the presentation of special awards, attendees formed a circle around the church’s sanctuary with the lights dimmed as the names of victims who died as a result of domestic violence were read.
S.H.A.R.E. House Executive Director Teresa Smith rung a bell after each name was read as attendees held a candle.
“We have to continue to bring awareness to domestic violence, it is a silent epidemic,” Smith said. “We have to address it as a community and get everyone involved. We have to bring this subject out in the open and address it.”
The theme for this year’s vigil was ‘Awareness Plus Action Brings Hope,’ which Compton addressed in her speech.
“When you realize you can’t control your abusers, you must take action,” Compton said. “We have organizations like the S.H.A.R.E. House that are here to help. Sometimes you just need a good word. There is no more moving in silence. We have to drop that mentality of what goes on in the house stays in the house.”
Compton also challenged everyone to get involved.
“We have come to mourn the loss, but also celebrate the progress,” Compton said. “We have to connect to one another. Think of something that you can do. Everyone can do something to get involved.”
S.H.A.R.E. House board member Joseph Morency, the vice-chair, was presented the Shining Star Award for his work with the organization.
Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds and Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks were both presented the Community Leadership Award.
Pounds told the audience that the combination of community involvement and law enforcement will make a safer community.
“We all have to be on the same page,” Pounds said.
