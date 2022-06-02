Individual tickets are now on sale for this year’s annual Harmonies for Homes concert on June 27 at Atlanta County Club benefitting Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. Our goal is to raise enough money to build a home for a future Habitat homeowner!
The “under the stars” event will be held again, rain or shine, on the 18th hole green of Atlanta Country Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $200 each. Guests should bring a chair or blanket and food is available for pre-order only.
Meet the artists in this year’s line-up:
Edwin McCain has been called the “great American romantic” by the New York Times. He has built an enviable career over the past 20 years by balancing his massive pop success with the year-round touring schedule of a tireless troubadour. His hit songs, authentic spirit and surprisingly affable sense of humor keep fans coming back time and time again for nights that feel more like parties with old friends than rock concerts.
After recording two of the biggest love songs in the history of pop music, “I’ll Be” and “I Could Not Ask for More”, McCain now performs upwards of 100 shows annually throughout the US as a solo artist, with his full band or his acoustic trio.
Mark Broussard is a singer-songwriter whose style is best described as Bayou Soul, a mix of funk, blues, R&B, rock and pop, matched with distinctive southern roots. He has released eight studio albums, one live album, three EPs and has charted twice. Broussard has been a featured performer on many TV programs including The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, A&E Breakfast with the Arts, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Conan O'Brien, CBS Saturday Early Show, Larry King Live, Lopez Tonight, and CBS's Saturday Morning's Second Cup Cafe. His music has been featured on shows in which "Home" was performed by a Blake Shelton-led choir. Singer Kelly Clarkson performed "Home" as part of her live setlist in 2006 and 2007 and his song, “Must Be the Water" was the theme song for the 2008 NBA All-Star Game.
Emerson Hart is no stranger to penning hits over his 25-year career creating works of art that resonate with fans and quickly become classics. He fronts the multi-platinum GRAMMY®Award-nominated alternative rock institution Tonic that has racked up six Top 10 singles including “If You Could Only See,” which was the number one most-played rock song of 1998. Tonic has sold more than 4 million records, received multiple Grammy nominations, and toured the world. In addition to Tonic, Emerson built a growing solo discography. 2007’s Cigarettes & Gasoline garnered tastemaker praise and yielded two Top 20 singles. In 2014, Beauty in Disrepair arrived as a fan and critical favorite lauded by USA Today, Huffington Post, Guitar World, and many more. Emerson is a native of Washington, Pennsylvania and grew up in New Jersey. He now lives in Nashville.
This year’s concert is being presented by Bercher Homes and produced by Mooncrush. For more information on sponsoring or individual ticket sales, contact Christine Morris at (470) 500-6757 or cmorris@habitatnwma.org.
About Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta
In 1985, Chrys and John Street met Millard Fuller, who challenged them to start an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity in Cobb County. They distributed brochures to local churches and gathered 12 people to form a Board of Directors. On April 1, 1986, Cobb County Habitat for Humanity was officially incorporated as an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. In 2008, the organization expanded to include Douglas and Paulding counties and the name changed to Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Metro Atlanta. Since 1986, nearly 600 homes have been built, rehabilitated, or repaired as part of our pursuit to provide decent, affordable housing in Cobb, Douglas, and Paulding counties. To learn more about the local affiliate, visit habitatnwma.org.
About Habitat for Humanity
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in southern Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.