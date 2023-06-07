The Douglasville City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a $2.45 million contract for road improvements.
Bartow Paving Company beat out three other contractors for the contract for repaving of about four miles of roads within the city limits.
A $350,000 grant from the state will cover part of the cost with the rest coming from the city.
Church Street is the main street that is scheduled to get repaved.
Work by the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority had an impact on Church Street.
Todd Dresdow of the city’s Public Service Department assured the council that the repaving will be done before the Sept. 2 opening of the new Town Green.
During Labor Day Weekend, the Town Green’s 500-seat amphitheater will host a concert featuring seven-time Grammy award-winning singer Gladys Knight at the multi-million dollar facility.
“It is good to go,” Dresdow said.
“It will be a brand new road,” City Manager Marcia Hampton said.
In addition to Church Street, the other roads being repaved are: Ashton Old Road, Six Branches Trail, Fairways Court, Magnin Court, Creek Valley Way, Vansant Road, Lakewood Drive, Lakewood Terrance, Woodcreek Way, Dogwood Way, Lake Vista, Trotters Run, Lake Park, Jenkins Way, Highland Oaks, East Strickland Street, Ellis Street and Huey Road.
Strickland Street, Ellis Street and Huey Road were impacted by the Highway 92 relocation project.
