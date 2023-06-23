The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to grant a $2.4 million contract to Bartow Paving to resurface several roads in the county.
Part of the funding will come from 2016 SPLOST funds in the amount of little over a million dollars.
About $1.4 million will come from a GDOT 2023 grant.
It will be the first time that the BOC will use the Cartersville company for the repaving projects.
The amount will cover 5.4 miles of roads.
The city of Douglasville recently awarded Bartow Paving a contract for repaving work.
The city council voted unanimously Monday to approve a $2.45 million contract for road improvements.
Bartow Paving Company beat out three other contractors for the contract for repaving of about four miles of roads within the city limits. A $350,000 grant from the state will cover part of the cost with the rest coming from the city.
Church Street is the main street that is scheduled to get repaved
There are 21 roads included in the county’s repaving efforts.’
District 4 has the longest stretch of miles that will be repay with 1.4602 miles. Included in the repaving is parts of Jefferson Lane, Independence Drive, Freedom Lane and Franklin Drive.
In District, 3, there will be about 1.4008 miles of roads that will be resurface including parts of Wedgefield Court, Robindale Drive, Valley Woods Court, Greetree Court, Harvest Ridge Drive and Corroll Bell Court.
Part of four roads in District 3 that covers 1.3033 miles is scheduled for resurfacing including parts of Causey Road, Smith Hill Road, Karsyn Lane and Slopping Tree Way.
Seven roads in District 1 are including in the resurfacing project for 1.2548 miles.
The roads include parts of Kingswood Court, Windsor Drive, Kingsboro Drive, Hasty Drive, Dutchess Road, Brannon Way and Richmond Drive.
