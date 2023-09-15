A Carrollton man pled guilty on Aug. 21 to a drug trafficking charge and part of his sentencing was banishment from Douglas County.
Jeremy Kemp, 43, was charged with trafficking cocaine, obstruction of law enforcement and violation of probation during his late December 2020 arrest.
Kemp was arrested at a Veterans Memorial Highway gas station on Dec. 23, 2020, after the Douglasville Police Department received several complaints about drug activity.
According to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office:
The DPD set up surveillance at the gas station.
During the operation, DPD observed a blue Hyundai Tucson parked at a gas pump. Within minutes, four separate vehicles arrived at the Food Mart station and parked near the vehicle.
Drivers of each of the vehicles entered the Hyundai’s front passenger seat and exited one to two minutes later.
When approached by officers, Kemp tried to flee on foot, but tripped over a trashcan.
Upon searching Kemp’s car, officers discovered 42 grams of crack cocaine.
It was his third drug arrest in the county.
Kemp is currently on probation and parole for his prior convictions.
Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams sentenced Kemp to 30 years with 20 to serve.
Adams was also banned him from Douglas County.
“Drug addition plagues communities across our country and Douglas County is not immune from this epidemic,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “While we focus on connecting those with substance abuse disorders to resources, we also will take a firm stance against those that supply drugs to our vulnerable community members. We are around of the efforts of our law enforcement and our team to ensure justice is achieved.”
