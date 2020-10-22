In Thursday's Sentinel, a profile of tax commissioner candidate Michael Richardson incorrectly stated his work experience as four years. Richardson has 14 years of experience in accounting-related positions. The story also wasn't clear on his handling of federal taxes he owed in 2014. Richardson paid back the $10,726 he owed to the IRS along with a $155 late penalty. The Sentinel apologizes for the errors.
