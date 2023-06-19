Chapel Hill High rising junior Corynn Nurse was a semifinalist in the Miss Teen Georgia competition that recently took place in Columbus.
The 78th Annual Miss Georgia Scholarship and the Miss Georgia’s Teen Competition was held June 14-17 in the Bill Heard Theatre of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.
There were 92 delegates competing for the titles.
The contestants were competing for educational scholarships and the opportunity to represent the state in the Miss America and Miss America’s Teen Competitions.
Over $75,000 in scholarships was awarded during the competition.
Nurse is still totaling up her scholarship amount.
Miss Cobb County Teen Charlie Key, a 17-year-old student at Springwood School won the Miss Teen Georgia Competition.
Nurse was a Top-10 semi-finalist and won $250 scholarship.
On the second night of competition, Nurse, 15, won the Newcomers Preliminary Talent Award worth a $100 scholarship.
She performed a jazz dance.
A lifelong resident of Douglas County, Nurse won the Miss Fayette County Outstanding Teen 2023 competition to become eligible for the statewide contest.
Competition rules allow residents of any county in the state to compete in other counties.
Nurse has used her platform to promote child safety.
She became interested in the social initiative after a childhood from drowned.
She helps to educate children and their caregivers on avoiding accidental injuries and fatalities by speaking at events with SAFE KIDS Douglas and the Mikayla Cares Foundation, a nonprofit established in her friend’s honor.
