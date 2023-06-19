DOUNWS-06-20-23 MISS TEEN

Chapel Hill High rising junior Corynn Nurse finished in the top-10 at the Miss Teen Georgia competition.

Chapel Hill High rising junior Corynn Nurse was a semifinalist in the Miss Teen Georgia competition that recently took place in Columbus.

The 78th Annual Miss Georgia Scholarship and the Miss Georgia’s Teen Competition was held June 14-17 in the Bill Heard Theatre of the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus.

