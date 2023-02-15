DOUNWS-02-16-23 BASKETBALL

Alexander coach Jason Slate said his team is well rested after a nine-day layoff.

 Noah Schroyer/Special

to the Sentinel

With a trip to the Class 6A tournament already secured, Alexander’s boys basketball team is two wins from a region championship.

The Cougars take on Paulding County this evening in the semifinal round of the Region 5-6A tournament at Langston Hughes.

Trending Videos