With a trip to the Class 6A tournament already secured, Alexander’s boys basketball team is two wins from a region championship.
The Cougars take on Paulding County this evening in the semifinal round of the Region 5-6A tournament at Langston Hughes.
A win would send the team to the region championship game.
Alexander is 20-5 entering the game.
“I hope it gives us a lot of confidence by playing a tough non-region schedule,” Cougars coach Jason Slate said. “Paulding County is a good team, and we have to be ready.”
Alexander won both regular season meetings against Paulding County during the region season.
‘We have a tough task in trying to beat a team three times,” Slate said.
Alexander won the first meeting 75-72 in overtime at home.
On the road, the Cougars defeated Paulding County 69-45 in the latest meeting.
Senior Noah Melson and junior Braedan Lue were named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Metro Atlanta Midseason team.
Melson has signed with Chattanooga.
“We think Noah has yet to play his best game this season,” Slate said. “He keeps playing better. Braeden has established himself as one of the top players in metro Atlanta as a junior.”
