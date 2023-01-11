The Douglasville City Council voted Monday to give Allure Lounge 90 days to comply with the city’s alcohol ordinance that requires at least 51% of sales be from food.
During 11 of the last 12 months, an average of 69% of Allure’s sales have been from alcohol, according to the city.
“This is way above the requirement,” Shane Byrd, the city’s accounting manager, said during Monday’s legislative meeting.
Under the resolution adopted Monday, Allure must hit at least 51% food sales during the months of February through April. The restaurant is required to report back to the city council in May for another hearing.
If they are still found in non-compliance of their alcohol sales license, the city council could revoke or suspend the license.
Stephanie Harris, Allure’s outlet manager, told the city council that the restaurant had endured kitchen staff issues over the last 12 months which contributed low food sales.
The city council opted not to suspend or revoke the alcohol license Monday.
“We don’t want to close businesses, but we want to help the businesses in our community,” said Councilman Sam Davis, chair of the public safety committee.
Harris said two of the restaurant’s chefs died within a five-month period and that other staff has frequently quit in ‘the middle of their shifts’ to add to the problem.
Sales records presented at the meeting showed that alcohol sales totaled over 70% for six months during 2022.
The closest the restaurant came to hitting the target mark was in October when alcohol sales dropped to 58%. Food sales were at 32% in October, which was the highest in the 11-month period.
Sales for December are due on Jan. 20 of this year.
Harris said the restaurant has made some corrective measures to come into compliance.
She said they have changed hours and are now offering a Saturday and Sunday brunch.
“We understand the seriousness of this issue,” Harris told the city council. “We have hired two professional chefs to join our team. We plan on implementing a promotional team and some different events focusing on our food.”
Last June, the city’s finance department sent the restaurant a warning letter to come in compliance.
Allure opened in July 2020 on Concourse Parkway near Walmart and was granted an alcohol beverage license in January 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.