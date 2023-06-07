Ward 2, Post 2 Douglasville City Councilman Mark Adams announced during Monday’s meeting that he will not seek reelection this year.
Adams has served on the council for the last 12 years and chaired two city committees.
“I welcome any and all those potential candidates that may come in and run for that office,” Adams said. “I look forward to sitting on that side come January 1.”
Several council members thanked Adams for his service.
“You have been a huge help to me,” Ward 5 Councilman Howard Estes said. “I’m honored to call you my friend.”
Ward 3, Post 1 Councilwoman Lashun Burr Danley agreed.
“Councilman Adams has definitely been awesome,” she said. “Like you said, we don’t always agree but at the end of the day, we do what is best for the constituents in our city.”
City elections will take place this November, with qualifying set for August.
So far, two citizens have told the Sentinel they plan to run for Adams’ seat — Elena Hudson and Barney Young Jr.
Hudson is chief executive officer of Hudson’s Hickory House and The Hud food truck. Young is an IT specialist.
“I am excited to officially announce that I am running for Douglasville City Council Ward 2 Post 2,” Hudson wrote in a Facebook on Tuesday. “Serving on City Council has been a dream of mine since I was appointed to serve on my very first board, the Downtown Development Authority, at just 21 years old. Since then, I’ve been a proud and active contributor to this community, from serving and chairing on multiple City boards, Chamber boards, steering committees, to civic and volunteer efforts, and more. I am eager and excited to serve in this new capacity. My goal is to build on the excellent efforts of my predecessor, working with my fellow councilmembers to ensure smart, balanced growth and fiscal responsibility. Together we can continue to cultivate the City of Douglasville that all of our citizens deserve.”
Young said transparency, citizen-centered urban planning, and fiscal responsibility are what his campaign will be centered around.
“Effective governance requires careful resource management and strategic planning. I intend to bring these principles from my professional experience to our city’s governance, ensuring our growth benefits the residents,” Young said.
The Ward 2, Post 2 seat is one of four city government seats that will be on the November ballot. City elections are nonpartisan.
Incumbent Mayor Rochelle Robinson is seeking a new four-year term. So far, two candidates have announced they will challenge Robinson — former City Councilman Richard Segal and current school board member Devetrion Caldwell.
Ward 4 incumbent Councilman Chris “Coach” Watts’ seat is also up this year. Watts didn’t respond to a message from the Sentinel inquiring if he plans to run for another term.
LeVar Thompson, an educator and small business owner, said he plans to run for the Ward 4 seat.
“My platform is simple — Douglasville, where we all can thrive, live and grow.” Thompson said in a news release. “A platform where citizens are represented, families feel safe, and growth aligns to the values and direction of the people in this community.”
Estes’ Ward 5 seat is also on the ballot this year. Estes said he plans to run for reelection to the seat that covers the eastern part of the city.
