The Alexander Cougars swept the Douglas County Cross Country Championship Thursday evening at Clinton Nature Preserve.
On the boys side, Alexander edged Chapel Hill by one point to take the title. The Cougars scored 27 points and had the individual winner in senior Tyler Goode while Chapel Hill scored 28 points for second.
Thirty-nine of the competitors for the boys varsity competition ran below a 20 minute 5k while eight of the girls finished below 23 minutes.
Alexander and Chapel Hill were by far the favorites going into the race on the boys side. Chapel Hill and Alexander have both been moving within the top 10 throughout the season.
Goode had a time of 16 minutes, 15.85 seconds to finish just ahead of Chapel Hill junior William Herlihy, who clocked in at 16:15.91 on the course.
Finn Herlihy was third at 16:29 and teammate Solomon Johnson was fourth at 17:01.
Alexander would take the fifth through eighth places to secure the one-point victory.
Alexander was able to achieve this without one of their usual five runners in Marcus Guidry, who was kept out of the race as a precaution due to achilles tendinitis.
Alexander ran away on the girls side as the Cougars finished with five of the top six runners.
The runner to join the Cougars runners was New Manchester’s Kyara Lawrence, who finished fourth with a personal-best of 21:44.
Brooklyn Crabtree, who is ranked ninth in the state, came in as the favorite and delivered, finishing the race with a 19:46. The only other racer below 20 minutes was Mackenzie Crowe of Alexander who finished with a 19:59.
Up next for the teams are their respective region meets next week.
