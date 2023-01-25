The helicopter landed at midfield at Jimmy Johnson Stadium on the Douglas County High campus.
Moments later, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart emerged from the helicopter and was greeted by Douglas County coach Johnny White with a handshake and hug.
Smart talked briefly with school administrators and some teachers before heading into the field house.
The two-time national championship coach was there Friday to speak with about four Tiger players before making his next stop.
It was the second time in three years that Smart has been on the Douglas County campus recruiting.
Heading into National Signing Day next month, several coaches have been on high school campuses throughout the county.
According to the Georgia High School Football Daily, there were 87 former county players on college rosters this past season.
“Douglas County is a big recruiting stop for coaches,” White said. “The coaches in this county do a good job in helping get their kids the exposure.”
Douglas County High led the way with 29 former players on college rosters, including Jonathan Jefferson, a redshirt freshman defensive lineman for the national-champion Bulldogs.
In all, Douglas County High had nine players on Div. I FBS rosters.
A total of 17 former county players were on FBS rosters. Three of the four in-state FBS teams (Georgia, Georgia Tech and Georgia State) had at least one player from the county on their rosters.
Georgia Southern was the only program not to have a county player. However, during December’s National Signing Day, Lithia Springs defensive lineman Kebba Secka signed with the Eagles.
“We are blessed to have some good players in the county,” White said. “Schools always know the kids are being coached.”
White had two players to sign in December with FBS programs and predicts they will have eight to 10 players eventually get a scholarship.
“Nowadays, every college is going to the transfer portal to get their players,” White said. “The last couple years have been hard on high school kids. We will continue to work to get these kids in college.”
