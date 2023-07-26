DOUNWS-07-27-23 VOTER

Douglas County Elections and Voter Registration Director Milton Kidd announced that 4,926 county voters will receive notices about their inactive status.

 File Photo

Nearly 5,000 registered voters in Douglas County could be purged from the county’s list for ‘inactive’ status.

The county’s Board of Elections announced that 4,926 voters will receive a No Contact Notice this week through the mail.