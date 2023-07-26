Nearly 5,000 registered voters in Douglas County could be purged from the county’s list for ‘inactive’ status.
The county’s Board of Elections announced that 4,926 voters will receive a No Contact Notice this week through the mail.
After any registered voter does not cast a ballot for two consecutive state election cycles (even numbered years and after a four-year period), the Registrar/Election Superintendent is required to verify the voter’s residence during the fifth year, to determine if the voter is still a county resident, alive, and wishing to remain a registered voter, according to a news release from the county.
State and federal law requires each county to update its voter registration lists.
Douglas County has in excess of 150,000 residents, and currently has 112,443 registered voters, according to the release.
“Our right to vote is our most fundamental Constitutional right,” said Milton Kidd, the Douglas County director of elections and voter registration. “Your vote is your voice and updating and keeping your voter registration information current is critical to keeping your voice heard. ‘We the people,’ only really works when the people fully participate.”
The city of Douglasville is scheduled to have an election in November, which will include the race for mayor along with three city council seats.
Federal, state and county elections will be held in 2024 for a host of seats.
On the state level, about 191,473 voters could be purged from the voter list, according to the Secretary of State’s office, which oversees statewide elections.
If an inactive voter’s county voter registration office receives no response to a mailed notice within 30 days, that voter will be taken off the list.
Inactive voters who respond by updating their registration information will remain on the rolls.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger calls that state’s voter rolls ‘the cleanest’ in the nation.
“List maintenance efforts like this ensure the integrity of our elections,” Raffensperger said.
Citizens can check their vote registration status by using My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov and submitting any changes to their information.
