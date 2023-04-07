A female county employee filed a complaint in February against District 2 County Commissioner Kelly Robinson alleging inappropriate touching and other offenses during an out-of-state conference.
The employee alleged that Robinson was intoxicated during the Feb. 11, 2023, incidents in Washington, D.C. Robinson and the employee were attending the National Association of Counties (NACo) Conference.
The employee wrote in a six-page complaint dated Feb. 16 that she felt uncomfortable around Robinson. The employee wrote that Robinson told her people were asking him if he was “hitting that” and that he “grabbed my behind, right butt cheek” while leaving the hotel to go to dinner with Michael Hightower. Hightower heads The Collaborative Firm, which the county does business with.
While in an Uber ride to the restaurant, the employee writes in the complaint that Robinson repeatedly rubbed her leg.
After dinner, the employee alleges in the complaint that Robinson pushed her.
The Sentinel obtained the complaint and other documents via an open records request.
An independent investigation was conducted by the county. The investigation was unable to “definitely conclude” that any of the offenses occurred, according to a summary of the findings.
Prior to the Feb. 11 incident, the employee said Robinson never sexually harassed her, made any sexually inappropriate comments towards her, or touched her in any inappropriate manner, according to the findings.
“(Employee) stated that she simultaneously texted several people while the incident was occurring, but we only received the text message from one recipient,” the investigation report stated. “Other alleged text recipients did not remember receiving them, and (employee) declined to send copies of other texts.”
Robinson denied the allegations and no other witnesses were able to corroborate her complaint, according to the investigation findings.
The investigation report stated that Robinson had no sexual interest in the employee, and as evidence he showed the investigator text messages “reflecting his plan to meet with a different woman that evening.”
Robinson, who is legally blind, is sometimes helped by an employee to navigate around.
He told investigators that there are times where he may inadvertently touch or bump the employee as he is being helped.
The investigation results concluded that is was “unable to substantiate” the claims.
“While no definitive conclusion was reached with respect to (employee) allegations, she and other employees are strongly encouraged to report any allegations of misconduct,” the investigation report stated. “Any retaliation against (employee) or other employees is strictly prohibited.”
In addition to making sure no retaliation is taken against the employee, the investigation report recommends that the employee be given other employment opportunities with the county.
The report also suggests that the county continue to make sure sexual harassment training is provided periodically to all employees.
