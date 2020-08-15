Douglas County has been approved to get a Department of Driver Services site, the Board of Commissioners announced at a meeting last week.
The location of the site has yet to be determined along with other details for the state-run facility.
“I’m excited abut this because it meets the needs for both the state and Douglas County,” said state Sen. Mike Dugan, who played a key role in negotiations with the state.
The new DDS site will also house a CDL testing facility.
In the past, the county had been turned down in its request for a DDS site.
DDS offices in Carroll and Paulding counties are the closest sites for county residents to take the written and road tests to obtain licenses.
Dugan said one of the big selling points for the county was the state needed a CDL testing site in the western part of the state.
“They have one in the north, south and east part of the states,” Dugan said. “It worked out for the county. It was a combination of things and Douglas County fit the need. The county was willing to work with the state.”
The county and state are working on securing a site for the facility. No timetable has been given on when construction will start and be completed.
Driver Services offices are operated by the state.
“We are looking for the right piece of property,” County Administrator Mark Teal said during the virtual meeting. “We are still in the early stages of this.”
