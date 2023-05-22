A former Douglas County government employee has agreed to a $25,000 settlement instead of accepting another employment position with the county.
Ivy Wright, the former legislative aide to District 2 Commissioner Kelly Robinson, agreed to the amount on May 5, according to an employee separation agreement.
It was not clear if the separation agreement was in response to a sexual harassment complaint filed against Robinson earlier this year.
The Sentinel obtained the separation agreement via an Open Records Act request asking for legal settlements agreed upon or under consideration involving Commissioner Kelly Robinson within the last 12 months.
County officials declined to comment on the separation agreement.
“The document speaks for itself,” County Attorney Michael Coleman said through county spokesperson Bill Crane.
Crane added that Wright was offered other employment opportunities within the government.
“Ms. Wright was offer a comfortable position within the Douglas County government,” Crane said. “You would have to ask her why she declined them.”
Wright was unavailable for comment.
The separation date was effective April 30.
Wright began employment on Jan. 1 on a new one-year contract.
Under the agreement, Wright will receive payment within 30 days for accrued and unused vacation leave and personal leave.
She also agreed not to sue the county.
A female county employee filed a complaint in February against Robinson alleging inappropriate touching and other offenses during an out-of-state conference. The employee’s name was redacted from the county’s investigation report obtained by the Sentinel.
The employee alleged that Robinson was intoxicated during the Feb. 11, 2023, incidents in Washington, D.C. Robinson and the employee were attending the National Association of Counties (NACo) Conference.
The employee wrote in a six-page complaint dated Feb. 16 that she felt uncomfortable around Robinson. The employee wrote that Robinson told her people were asking him if he was “hitting that” and that he “grabbed my behind, right butt cheek” while leaving the hotel to go to a dinner hosted by a county contractor.
An independent investigation was conducted by the county. The investigation was unable to “definitively conclude” that any of the offenses occurred, according to a summary of the findings.
Prior to the Feb. 11 incident, the employee said Robinson never sexually harassed her, made any sexually inappropriate comments towards her, or touched her in any inappropriate manner, according to the findings.
In addition to making sure no retaliation was taken against the employee, the investigation report recommended that the employee be given other employment opportunities with the county.
