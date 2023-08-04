DOUNWS-08-05-23 SURVEILLANCE

Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine and Sheriff Tim Pounds voiced support for an ordinance requiring businesses with instances of high-level crimes to install video camera surveillance systems.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance this week requiring businesses that have experienced a ‘high-level’ violent crime to install surveillance cameras.

During a joint BOC Planning and Zoning meeting on Aug. 1, the ordinance was passed requiring businesses that have had a Part 1 offense to install video camera surveillance systems immediately.