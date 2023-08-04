The Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance this week requiring businesses that have experienced a ‘high-level’ violent crime to install surveillance cameras.
During a joint BOC Planning and Zoning meeting on Aug. 1, the ordinance was passed requiring businesses that have had a Part 1 offense to install video camera surveillance systems immediately.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) defines Part 1 offenses to include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, human trafficking and arson.
Both District Attorney Dalia Racine and Sheriff Tim Pounds supported the ordinance.
“The ability to have these devices watching over our community will provide a significant layer of protection,” Racine said.
Racine said the installation of the cameras could work as a deterrent to would-be criminals.
“I am optimistic that these cameras will act as a deterrent to some with ill-intent towards our community members,” she said.
“In the event that offenders still follow through with their criminal acts, we will be able to secure evidence that accurately captures the crimes they commit and allow our office to be better equipped to hold them accountable. We are excited about these improvements being made to our community.”
In December 2022, DeKalb County passed a similar ordinance for convenience stores after a rash of crimes.
The law was aimed at cutting down on violent crime at convenience stores and other establishments that were designated as high-risk businesses.
Businesses required to have the cameras in Douglas County will be identified through data provided by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The database will be updated at regular intervals and monitored for compliance.
Pounds applauded the ordinance passage.
“I strongly believe it will prove to be very instrumental in solving future crimes,” Pounds said.
About 100 businesses are believed to have met the threshold for the monitoring compliance.
Most of the businesses are in areas of commercial and industrial activity, and include business types such as convenience stores, gas stations, hotels, warehouses, and shopping centers.
Included in the ordinance is a standard for ‘installation of the camera system’ and the process by which information collected through the surveillance systems will be shared with law enforcement.
“I can’t count how many times we have run into cameras not working, low-quality video, or there simply aren’t any cameras installed,” Pounds said. “It will also require the business owner to provide us quicker access to the footage than we have had in the past and, in some cases, we will have real-time access.”
The county’s Code Compliance Officers will immediately begin contacting identified businesses about the camera installations.
