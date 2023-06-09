Two former Alexander High standouts are part of a national collegiate championship.
Georgia Blair and Katelyn Johnston were members of the North Georgia Nighthawks NCAA Div. II National Championship softball team.
North Georgia defeated Grand Valley State 3-0 the day after Memorial Day to win the program’s second national title.
Blair was the starting catcher for the Nighthawks this season.
The team’s 71-game journey ended with the title at Frost Stadium at Warner Park in Chattanooga, Tenn.
UNG adds another win to the all-time single-season program record, earning 64 wins in 71 games, losing just once in NCAA postseason play. It is the third NCAA National Championship in school history.
North Georgia won the first game of the best-of-three series by a 7-3 score.
The next day, the team would complete the series sweep for the national title.
In the opening game of the series, Blair had two hits in three at-bats for the Nighthawks.
Listed as a junior, Blair started 69 games this season.
She had a .307 batting average in 166 at-bats with eight doubles, one triple and seven home runs.
She also knocked in 43 runs while scoring 32 runs.
They were all career best for Blair, who transferred in 2020 from Virginia Tech.
During her lone season at Virginia Tech, she played in eight games and scored a run.
Blair was named to the All-Peach Belt Conference first team.
She also made the Div. II Championship all-tournament team.
Johnston is a freshman outfielder.
She played in nine games for the Nighthawks and had seven at-bats with one hit.
