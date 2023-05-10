The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to accept a $115,400 grant from the Environmental Protection Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources during a legislative meeting on May 3.
The grant will be used to purchase four compactors/bailers for recycling at the Cedar Mountain Landfill, according to Jill Hopson, lead manager from the county’s Office of Grant Oversight Management.
“This will reduce contamination of recyclable goods,” Hopson told the BOC during a May 2 work session. “It will save us money from having goods hauled away.”
Douglas County Chief of Staff Tiffany Stewart-Stanley said the grant will also help the county fund projects and initiatives aimed at reducing waste and increasing recycling efforts in the county.
She said the grant aligns with the county’s Douglas Forward 2025 Strategic Plan.
“We are thrilled to receive this grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources,” Stewart-Stanley said. “The funding will help us implement important initiatives that will benefit our environment, our residents, and our local economy.”
The Grants Oversight Committee and the Public Works Department worked collaboratively to complete the FY23 application and submit the associated documentation.
There are no matching funds required for acceptance of the grant funds.
“This is a good grant program,” Hopson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.