The county spent Monday removing fence posts for the proposed dog park at Clinton Nature Preserve.
All the posts were expected to be removed by the end of the day, according to a social media post by the county.
Updated: April 4, 2023 @ 1:23 am
“We will update everyone on the new location for the dog park once a decision has been made,” the county said on Facebook.
Last week during a meeting at the park, District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez heard from some citizens who were in favor of the dog park’s location and others who were against it.
It was announced at the meeting that a new location for the dog park would be found, and citizens will have a chance to voice their opinions.
Several of the county’s high school cross-country coaches were against the location of the dog park since it was being built at the start/finish line location.
Coaches argued that the location of the dog park would prevent them from having practices and hosting meets at Clinton.
Construction had started at the park in an open field near the park’s entrance. The fence posts that were removed Monday had been set as of last week.
Alcarez said that the county’s legal department has looked at the deed from when the land was donated by the Clinton family and determined that the dog park is within the legal boundaries.
Alcarez said no trees will be removed at either of the new proposed sites.
“There will not be any disturbance of trees or property,” Alcarez said.
He said the county will get citizens’ feedback once a new location is determined.
The dog park had already been voted on before Alcarez took office in January.
Former District 4 Commissioner Ann Guider Jones said she was also in favor of the dog park.
Funding for the dog park was included in the 2016 SPLOST.
