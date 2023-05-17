The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the extension of the contract for nearly $300,000 for Brightview Landscape Inc., to upkeep four exits along Interstate 20.
Brightview will be paid $288,175.52 for 12 months of landscaping services for I-20 at Thornton, Lee, Post, and Liberty roads with funding coming from the county’s Public Works-DOT Maintenance annual budget.
Brightview came on last year after the previous company didn’t produce satisfactory results, according to Government Services Director Heath Cowart.
“The previous contractor didn’t work, and they were behind in the job,” Cowart said during Monday’s BOC work session meeting. “We brought Brightview on and they have done everything that we have asked. We have been super happy with it. They are doing what we are paying them to do.”
None of the commissioners had any questions or comments when the item was presented during both the work session Monday and legislative meeting Tuesday.
Also at Tuesday’s legislative meeting, the BOC approved Vice-chair Tarenia Carthan being compensated for performing the duties of the chairman.
Romona Jackson Jones, who was in her second term as chairman, was suspended by Gov. Brian Kemp on April 5 on the recommendation of a three-person committee.
Jones, along with District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell, were indicted in February for bid-rigging charges.
Mitchell has also been suspended from his position.
Kemp has yet to name replacement for the seats.
County attorney Michael Coleman recommended the extra compensation for Carthan.
“It is a full-time position that takes extensive work,” Coleman said. “The chair has to work after hours and throughout the day. The vice-chair should be compensated.”
Coleman said the pay would be retroactive to when Carthan took over the chairman’s duties.
As part of the consent agenda, the BOC also approved a contract for local attorney Wesley Woolverton to fill a new position as assistant public defender for Superior Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.