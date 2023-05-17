The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the extension of the contract for nearly $300,000 for Brightview Landscape Inc., to upkeep four exits along Interstate 20.

Brightview will be paid $288,175.52 for 12 months of landscaping services for I-20 at Thornton, Lee, Post, and Liberty roads with funding coming from the county’s Public Works-DOT Maintenance annual budget.

