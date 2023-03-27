The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on March 21 unanimously approved a contract extension with CSI Crane to continue public relations work with the county.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners on March 21 unanimously approved a contract extension with CSI Crane to continue public relations work with the county.
Crane first started with the county in October 2022 to help with public relations work.
The new contract that runs through August 2023 will include a $6,000 monthly fee to include professional services, travel time and consulting.
The fee is $1,500 less per month than the original contract.
Assistant County Administrator Tiffany Stewart-Stanley said the fee would have no impact on the budget.
The contract calls for owner Bill Crane or his partner Bill Marks to be onsite one day per week through the training of the county’s new director of communications.
There are currently three members of the county’s communication staff.
Previous Communications Director Rick Martin left to take a similar position with the Fire/EMS Department.
According to Crane, his firm has designed a new logo for Douglas Delivers!, provided county-wide customer service training initiative for employees, and shot drone footage of the Lee Road and Highway 92 widening project and other projects for the county.
After Martin left for the newly created position at the fire department, Crane helped identify potential candidates for the communications director position, and interviewed and conducted writing tests and personality profiles on the finalists for the position.
Yvette Jones is expected to be named the county’s new communications director next month, Crane said. She is a communication director in the DeKalb County District Attorney’s office.
Jones lives in nearby Mableton.
“Part of our work will be assisting in getting Ms. Jones up to speed and transitioning her into this new role,” Crane wrote in an email to the Sentinel. “Ms. Jones has substantial media relations and writing experience but has not previously managed a public-access TV channel. Our firm has been engaged with three of those (government public access channels) in the past few years.”
While it’s possible three elected officials indicted last month could be removed from office by the governor, Crane said his firm has not been involved in that process with the county.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker were indicted Feb. 24 for bid rigging. Jones is also charged with making false statements to investigators.
Crane said he has previously worked with Jones’ attorney, Clint Rucker.
“I offered to share with her my experience with other elected officials and the review/potential suspension process, but she declined that offer,” Crane wrote in an email.
He said he hasn’t spoken to Mitchell and has yet to met with Baker.
“Though recent headlines would suggest the county has challenges, there are still many positive stories to be shared and told, particularly to audiences outside of the county,” Crane said. “And though the county will certainly experience some tumult during the eventual trials, the work of its 1200 employees will continue, with business as usual, serving the people of Douglas County.”
