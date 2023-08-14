DOUNWS-08-15-23 FOOTBALL

Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis discusses a call with a game official during last week’s scrimmage against Sandy Creek.

 Special Photo

Johnny White called it his team’s ‘best showing’ in a scrimmage game since his arrival at Douglas County High eight seasons ago.

The Tigers travelled to Cobb County and played Hillgrove, which is coached by Justin DeShon, the former Chapel Hill coach.