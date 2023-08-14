Johnny White called it his team’s ‘best showing’ in a scrimmage game since his arrival at Douglas County High eight seasons ago.
The Tigers travelled to Cobb County and played Hillgrove, which is coached by Justin DeShon, the former Chapel Hill coach.
Douglas County got a 27-0 win over the Hawks as the it prepares to open the regular season this coming weekend.
“We haven’t had a good fall scrimmage since I’ve been here,” White said. “I think this was the best one. The kids played well and they have a lot of energy and gave a lot of effort.”
Douglas County opens the season Saturday at Morehouse College’s B.T. Harvey Stadium against Stockbridge with a 5 p.m. kickoff.
The Tigers will be joined in the full day of football on the college’s campus as Lithia Springs opens the season at 2 p.m. against Stephenson.
Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis said his team’s scrimmage Friday against defending Class 3A champion Sandy Creek went well.
The Lions look to gain experience as they replace 26 seniors from a year ago.
“We are still growing and maturing as a team,” Jarvis said. “I think we have a ways to go as far as discipline and paying attention to the same things.”
He said the team did show signs of being a pretty good football team.
Jarvis begins his fifth season at Lithia Springs, which is the second-longest tenure for a coach in the program.
He is four wins away from becoming the second-winningest coach in school history.
“We have been preparing for Stephenson since July,” Jarvis said. “I think we have a chance to be a good football team.”
