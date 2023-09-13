The tune-up games are over.
County football teams start region play Friday with hopes of positioning themselves for a playoff berth.
All five Douglas County teams will be in action for the first time since Week 2 of the season.
Here is a look at this week’s games:
Douglas County at Alexander: This is perhaps the best rivalry in the county and a sellout crowd is expected.
Douglas County is 3-0 while Alexander is 2-1 entering the contest. Both teams were idle last weekend.
Douglas County leads the overall series 19-15 and has won the last two by double-digits.
Tigers coach Johnny White is 4-3 against his county rivals.
Two of the area’s top senior quarterbacks will lead their respective teams.
Tigers quarterback Sire Hardaway is a three-year starter and has completed 78.2% of his passes for 281.7 yards per game.
Jaylen Mack has rushed for 298 yards as the Cougars quarterback.
Before Friday’s game, the Alexander boys basketball team will receive their state championship rings.
Mays at Chapel Hill: Chapel Hill is 3-0 on the season for the first time since 2018.
Although Mays is 0-3, the Raiders are still considered a playoff contender.
The program is going through some adversity with several of its coaches suspended as a result of certification.
During the Raiders’ game against Douglas County earlier this month at Henderson Stadium, a Mays community coach was arrested after allegedly punching a player in the stomach on the sideline.
Hughes at New Manchester: The Jaguars face a tough task in their region opener by hosting No. 2 Hughes.
Hughes is 2-1 on the season after a 30-27 loss to Butler, N.C., on Sept. 2.
The Panthers are the defending Class 6A champions.
Hughes’ wins this season have come against Carrollton and McEachern.
Senior quarterback Prentis ‘Air’ Noland is the team leader.
The Ohio State commit has completed 59% of his passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns.
Hughes senior running back Dorian Page has rushed for 357 yards and five touchdowns.
Jaguars senior quarterback Jahsier Ratliff and junior Emanuel Logan have combined for 257 passing yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.
Creekside at Lithia Springs: The Lions are seeking their first win of the season as the third-ranked Seminoles pay a visit.
Both teams were idle last week.
Creekside’s lone loss was 62-0 to nationally-ranked Mater Dei of California.
The game was played in southern California, and the Seminoles got down 48-0 in the first half against the nation’s consensus No.1-ranked team.
Lithia Springs has lost to Stephenson, Alexander and Lee County, which have a combined 8-3 record.
