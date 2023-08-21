It was almost a perfect start to the 2023 football season for Douglas County’s five high schools.
Four of the five county teams won their season openers last weekend.
Several top performances emerged from the first week of games.
Douglas County High senior quarterback Sire Hardaway lived up to his preseason billing as one of the top quarterbacks in the metro area.
In a 35-28 win over Stockbridge, Hardaway passed for 247 yards and four touchdowns.
Hardaway connected with eight different receivers on the day.
He also had a 9-yard touchdown run.
Sophomore Aaron Gregory had six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.
Junior James Johnson had five receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, Johnson had 10 tackles and a pass breakup.
Two new coaches won in their debut games.
Alexander defeated Riverwood in the head-coaching debut for Cody Neal.
Neal is a previous offensive coordinator at Class 7A powerhouse Grayson.
The Cougars were led by quarterback Jaylen Mack in the opener.
Mack, a senior, rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.
New Manchester snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 19-15 win at Woodland-Stockbridge.
It was the head-coaching debut for Olten Downs, who coached the last two seasons at Alexander.
New Manchester lost a first-round playoff game in 2021 and went 0-10 last season.
Chapel Hill’s 59-0 win over Stone Mountain was its largest margin of victory in a season-opener and marked the second straight season the Panthers have opened with a shutout win.
Last season, Chapel Hill defeated Stone Mountain 17-0 in the season opener.
In 2012 and 2009, Chapel Hill had season opening shutout wins.
Lithia Springs was the only county team to open the season with a loss.
The Lions were defeated 46-20 by Stephenson at Morehouse College.
Despite the loss, junior quarterback Malachi Evans connected on 78% of his passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns.
