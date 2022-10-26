A new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) is on the November general election ballot in Douglas County.
If passed by the county’s voters, the new SPLOST would take effect when the existing SPLOST expires next April, leaving the sales tax at 7%. If the SPLOST referendum fails, the sales tax would drop to 6%.
During a scheduled September legislative meeting, the Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a referendum to impose a new 1% SPLOST.
The funding would be divided among Douglas County, the city of Austell, city of Villa Rica and the city of Douglasville to fund capital outlay projects for those cities within the county.
If passed by the voters, the county would get 70.85% of the funding based on its population, the city of Douglasville would get 24% of the funding, Villa Rica would get 5% and Austell would get 0.9%.
Some of the categories and percentage of funds changed from the 2016 SPLOST.
The goal of SPLOST is to raise $160 million to fund projects for transportation, public safety, parks and recreation/libraries, and facilities/infrastructure.
A facilities category was added and about 11% of the funding would go towards those items.
The facilities category will include facilities acquisition, construction or improvements, infrastructure enhancements, and other projects, according to District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider’s newsletter.
The public safety category increased by nearly 8% from the 2016 SPLOST. In 2016, 32% of the funding went to public safety for major equipment and facility improvements, new library construction and enhancements, and other projects.
The transportation category was cut from 51% to 27.8% when the BOC approved adding the SPLOST referendum to the election ballot.
This was the final full year of the 2016 SPLOST and the revenues were outperforming their projections, according to information released by the BOC in June.
There are 145 total SPLOST vendors, with 54 located within Douglas County.
The 2016 SPLOST will end in April 2023.
Funding from the 2016 SPLOST has gone to projects like the Lee Road widening and renovations of parks and fire stations.
