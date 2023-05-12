Although the federal government has lifted its Public Health Emergency (PHE) declaration, officials say it does not mean that COVID-19 is over.
Douglas County officials say that about 50% of its residents are vaccinated and that the transmission rate is low.
There have been 63 COVID cases in the county over the last two weeks.
The PHE expired at midnight Thursday.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health said COVID tests will continue to be free through public health. And CDPH said it will still operate free drive-through and kiosk PCR testing sites and offer free at-home test kits, as well as free vaccines in its health departments while federal funding allows.
“Now that we have safe and effective vaccines, ample testing infrastructure, and most people have some level of immunity due to vaccination or infection, COVID-19 is no longer a public health emergency,” a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health stated.
The state DPH said the end of the PHE will have ‘minimal impact’ on the public.
“In Douglas County, the COVID community transmission level is currently low,” CDPH spokesperson Valerie Crow said an email to the Sentinel.
This time last year, COVID transmission in the county was low, however it did experience a surge.
“By the middle of the summer, Douglas County’s community level was high,” Crow stated. “When we enter high transmission, it is recommended that we wear masks in public spaces, get tested if experiencing symptoms, and stay up to date on vaccines.”
Crow said citizens should remain vigilant against COVID.
“Although the federal COVID-19 public health emergency has ended, public health still recommends that everyone continue to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, and stay home when ill to reduce the spread of many infectious diseases,” she said.
CDPH Director Dr. Janet Memark thanked the community for its help during the pandemic.
“As the pandemic federal State of Emergency ends, Cobb and Douglas Public Health wants to thank our public health staff and Board, our healthcare, business, education, and public safety partners, and Douglas County Government and City of Douglasville staff for their dedication and sacrifice to help our community to successfully weather the pandemic,” Memark said.
