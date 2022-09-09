A Marietta couple was arrested during a traffic stop in Douglas County that turned up drugs and over 200 pieces of stolen mail.
Kathryn Parkerson, 30, and Joseph Jones, 41, face multiple charges including drug, financial transaction card theft, theft by possession of stolen mail and theft by receiving stolen property.
All the charges stem from burglaries to businesses and storage units in Cobb and Cherokee counties, according to a search warrant.
The couple was stopped by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Aug. 11 around 10:10 p.m. at the QuikTrip on Thornton Road.
On Aug. 15, Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain signed a search warrant for an officer with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to collect data from Parkinson’s ‘damaged cell phone’ which could produce evidence for the burglaries.
Both had been arrested in Cobb County in January 2022 and May 2022 for burglary second degree and financial transaction card fraud, according to the search warrant.
According to an arrest warrant for possession of tools for commission of a crime, a 10-inch pry bar was found in the same bag as 75 stolen financial transaction cards and 235 pieces of stolen mail.
The stolen mail was from multiple addresses within 16 different zip codes in nine different cities, according to an arrest warrant.
Police also recovered two grams of meth, in addition to an orange pill bottle with 69 Hydrocodone pills, according to an arrest warrant.
They are being held in the Douglas County jail without bond.
