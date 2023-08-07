A former Douglas County EMT and his girlfriend were indicted on several child cruelty and aggravated assault charges from a 2022 incident.
Cristian Stern, 20, and Logan Steele, 22, face an 11-count indictment from a Douglas County grand jury including six counts of first degree cruelty to children, aggravated battery-family violence, child molestation, two counts of second degree cruelty to children and making false statements.
Steele is the mother of the then 2-year-old child. Stern is not related to the child.
Stern had been working as a county EMT since January 2022 before his arrest.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen about possible abuse of a child, who was living on Pony Thomas Drive at the time, according to a news release.
Both are free on $40,000 each.
The couple is accused of putting the child in cold bath water, which caused the child’s temperature to drop and her skin to turn blue, according to the indictment.
They are accused of bouncing on the child’s abdomen in addition to making her sleep naked on the ground.
The indictment stated that she was covered in her own feces and urine.
Stern is accused of choking the child.
The couple has a Oct. 3 arraignment in front of Chief Superior Court Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain.
