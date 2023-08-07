A former Douglas County EMT and his girlfriend were indicted on several child cruelty and aggravated assault charges from a 2022 incident.

Cristian Stern, 20, and Logan Steele, 22, face an 11-count indictment from a Douglas County grand jury including six counts of first degree cruelty to children, aggravated battery-family violence, child molestation, two counts of second degree cruelty to children and making false statements.