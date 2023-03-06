The indictments of three county elected officials, including two commissioners, were the topic of conversation during the public speaking part of Monday’s Board of Commissioners work session meeting.
Some citizens asked the elected officials to step down.
No one on the county commission, including Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III, addressed any of the questions.
Both were indicted on Feb. 24 by a grand jury for allegations of bid-rigging in a 2018 county janitorial contract. Jones also faces one count of lying to investigators.
“When can we expect those indicted to step down,” Winston resident Caesar Gonzales asked.
“Mr. Gonzales, this is not a question and answer period,” Jones said. “This is primarily for you to make comments.”
Gonzales, who recently ran for a congressional seat, called it ’terribly evasive of the board not to respond to this.’
Gonzales asked what will it take for the board members to take responsibility and questioned why the county is paying some of the legal fees.
Jones offered no comment and said they would take his comments under advisement.
Ingrid Landis-Davis called it hatred by some and racism for the attack on the Jones, Mitchell and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, who was also named in the bid-rigging indictment.
Business owner Anthony Knight and former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock were also indicted.
Mitchell and Baker were booked at the county jail last Thursday. The other three did not appear to have been booked as of late Monday; they have until Friday.
Douglasville resident Wanda White responded to Landis-Davis’ comment about race being a factor.
“This has nothing to do with Democrat, race (or being) Black,” White said. “If you are doing wrong you are doing wrong, I don’t care who you are.”
Gwendolyn Parker, a 14-year resident of the county, spoke in support of the embattled board members.
“I rise this morning in support of our commissioners,” she said. “No town, city or county is perfect. No people who run it are perfect. Perfect should never get in the way of good, and this is a good county run by good people.”
