Daetrich Harrington has experienced some heartbreak playing the game he loves.
However, two serious knee injuries haven’t kept the former Alexander High graduate off the playing field.
Harrington is a redshirt senior at Appalachian State.
“It was heartbreaking to get those injuries,” Harrington said. “I just try to stay positive through it all. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my positive attitude.”
Harrington looks to the career of former NFL player Frank Gore for inspiration.
Despite sustaining two torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in college, Gore was drafted in the NFL and played for 16 seasons.
Harrington is hoping to take a similar path. He has sustained a pair of ACL injuries that cost him some playing time.
Despite the injuries, Harrington has played in 33 games and rushed for 1,453 yards and 12 touchdowns on 272 carries.
In last week’s 63-61 home loss to North Carolina, Harrington was third on the team with 48 rushing yards on five carries.
He should see some action in Saturday’s game as the Mountaineers play at No. 6 Texas A&M on national television.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
“I feel good about the season,” Harrington said. “I just have to stay positive. Frank Gore has been my motivation. I feel if I can get enough carries, I can fulfill my dream of playing in the NFL.”
He still has one more year of eligibility if he chooses to come back to school.
If professional football doesn’t work out, Harrington intends on using his degree in risk management.
“I have a Plan B in life,” Harrington said. “I’m just thankful to be playing after all I went through. I’m excited about this season. I will let the future take care of itself.”
