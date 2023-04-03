Tahkel Beverly Smart sat at the defendant’s table with his head down most of time as Superior Court Judge Deah Warren read off 60 charges in connection to last month’s Sweet 16 party murders.
Smart, 21, of Dallas, was dressed in a striped orange and white jumpsuit with hands and feet shackled as an attorney from the public defender’s office was seated next to him.
Warren spent about an hour going through each warrant as the others in the courtroom listened in silence.
The warrants alleged that Smart drove a black Lexus that transported the other suspects in the March 4 shooting that left two teenage victims dead.
Timothy Coleman Jr., 18, of Austell, 17-year-old twins, Chance and Chase McDowell, of Douglasville, and Kingston Cottman, 17, of Atlanta, were all arrested last month and charged with malice murder and other offenses.
The five are all charged with the deaths of Samuel Moon, 15, and AJ’anaye Hill, 14, after a Sweet 16 party on Sitka Drive.
Smart was arrested Saturday.
Moon and Hill are described as innocent bystanders who were trying to flee the gunfire.
The warrants stated that Coleman shot Hill in the back of the head and that Moon was shot in the back with a 9mm gun.
During a news conference last month, Sheriff Tim Pounds held up what he described as a “Glock 9” in a plastic bag that he said he believes was used in the March 4 shootings.
The gun was confiscated when Coleman was arrested in Cobb County, Pounds said.
Several of the charges against Smart were for party to a crime and participation in street gang activity, according to the warrants read in court.
The gang charges included trying to increase his status in a gang and earn and maintain status in a gang, according to the warrants Warren read in court.
At the conclusion of reading the warrants, Warren asked Smart if he understood the charges.
Smart shook his head as Warren quickly instructed him that she needed a verbal answer.
Smart was represented by a public defender, but indicated that his mother was in the process of hiring a private attorney.
Four days after the murders, Smart was in court paying a fine for a speeding ticket on March 10, according to court documents. He was ticketed for going 99 mph traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 in a Mercedes Benz.
The ticket was reduced to 84 mph and he was ordered to pay a $423.75 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.