Megan Danielle is moving closer to winning American Idol.
The 21-year-old Douglasville native is in the top 5 on the ABC series, which airs again on Sunday.
The top 8 was cut to five during the May 7 broadcast of the reality TV show.
Judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie were away at the royal coronation concert in England.
Alanis Morrisette and Ed Sheeran stepped in as guest judges.
Danielle seemed to make an impression on both judges during her performances.
The contestants performed songs by Morrisette and then teamed up for duets with fellow contestants.
Danielle impressed Morissette and Sheeran as she performed songs by them during last Sunday’s broadcast.
Her rendition of Morissette’s “Head Over Feet” was called “really soulful” by the Canadian-American singer. Morissette also commented on how Danielle expressed the lyrics of the song well.
“Really expressing that ambivalence of ‘I’m used to being hard on myself but here’s the person across from me loving me so well’ and just expressing that really authentically,” Morissette said.
American Idol airs at 8 p.m. Sunday.
You can follow Megan Danielle on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/themegandaniellemusic and on Instagram at @megandaniellemusic
