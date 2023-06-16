DOUNWS-06-17-23 SAFFORD

Former Alexander High standout and current Kennesaw State assistant coach Darius Safford is working with NFL coaches and players this summer.

 Kennesaw State Athletics

Safford, a defensive backs coach at Kennesaw State University, is part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.