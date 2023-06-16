Douglasville native Darius Safford is getting the opportunity to work with NFL coaches and players this summer.
Safford, a defensive backs coach at Kennesaw State University, is part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.
Safford will work with the Chicago Bears coaching staff during a minicamp and training camp. He just got back from Chicago for a three-day minicamp.
The goal of the fellowship is to give coaches and scouts the opportunity to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position, according to a news release from Kennesaw State.
Safford was one of six collegiate coaches to be added to the Bears staff through the program.
“We are confident that these six coaches will be outstanding assets to our coaching staff and we are looking forward to learning from each other and growing together,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said in the news release.
“I’m excited to see them gain experience and develop as coaches and people over the course of training camp.
Safford, who played high school football at Alexander, joined the KSU coaching staff in 2019, and helped guide KSU to the top-ranked defense in the Big South Conference in 2021.
Under his guideness, defensive back Markeith Montgomery set the Kennesaw State career interceptions record in 2022 with 10. Montgomery and Deontre Morris tied for second in KSU single-season history with five interceptions apiece last season. In 2019 he helped the Owls to the No. 3 defense in the FCS as KSU held six opponents to 14 points or less and tallied a total of 13 interceptions.
Safford got the appointment two months after the Bears drafted Owl defensive lineman Travis Bell with the 218th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bell became the first Kennesaw State player to be taken in the NFL draft.
