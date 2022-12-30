At times during Thursday’s Douglasville Police Department promotion ceremony, Chief Gary Sparks resembled a motivational speaker, preacher, comedian and salesman.
“At the Douglasville Police Department, we like to have fun,” Sparks said. “You should come over to the station and spend some time with us. Make sure you come through the front door, and not the back door.”
Sparks spoke candidly about the eight officers that were being promoted, especially the three officers moving up in the command staff.
J.R. Davidson received the highest promotion as he will take over the duties as deputy chief with the retirement of Sue Ann Shaw.
Sparks said Davidson is ‘ready’ and ‘deserves’ the promotion.
“When my time comes (to retire), they are not going to have to look far for a replacement, we train our guys to be leaders,” Sparks said. “I trained my successor. They will carry on the mission of this department.”
Sparks highlighted the fact that several of the officers promoted had achieved master’s degrees and other highly certified training.
“These guys are smart,” Sparks said. “They know what they are doing.”
Sparks thanked the four city council members in attendance along with
City Manager Marcia Hampton for their
support in equipping the department with their needs.
“This ain’t Mayberry, we don’t play here,” Sparks said. “We got some equipment.”
Sparks emphasized character as the backbone
Throughout the promotional ceremony
potential officers to join
someone living in your basement, and they
send them over here,” Sparks said.
Brad Stafford was promoted to Davidson’s position of major and
Mark Edwards was promoted to captain.
Emmanuel Johnson was promoted to lieutenant.
“There was a lot of people that applied for these positions,” Sparks said. “There were some hard decisions that I had to make.”
Sparks said that at some point Edwards, Stafford and Davidson worked under his direct command.
“I trained these guys,” he said. “They know me. I know they have the knowledge and skills. They have my best interest and the best interest of the city at
Davidson said it was always his dream to rise through the ranks at DPD when he first started his career.
“I always wanted to advance my career In Douglasville,” Davidson said. “My job is to follow through with Chief Sparks’ plans and vision for this department.”
