The Douglas County Chamber Foundation is pleased to announce the participants of the Leadership Douglas Class of 2023. The program selects diverse and qualified individuals to provide a structured program that enhances leadership skills and community involvement for the betterment of all citizens, businesses, organizations, and governments in Douglas County.
Participants in Leadership Douglas benefit from getting to know one another and from the exchange of ideas and experiences. Through interactive presentations, discussions and work sessions, the program seeks to inspire those who are willing to get involved. Participants are given the opportunity to meet and interact with current community and business leaders throughout the program. They gain knowledge and understanding on crucial issues facing our community, while also attaining leadership skills to make a difference.
Chamber President and CEO, Sara Ray, commented, “We are excited to welcome this group of outstanding individuals to Leadership Douglas, and we look forward to supporting them as they mature in their leadership skills during the program.”
The Class of 2023 is led by two volunteer co-chairs who will oversee the programming and engagement opportunities for the ten-month program. This year’s co-chairs are Emily Lightner (Class of 2018), Executive Director of the Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/Douglas County and Paul Zachos (Class of 2018) owner and realtor of The Zachos Team.
For more information about Leadership Douglas, please visit LeadershipDouglas.com or contact the Douglas County Chamber at 770.942.5022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.