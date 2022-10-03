Douglas County and Lithia Springs picked up region wins in Week 6 of the season.
The Douglas County Tigers escaped with a 10-6 win at New Manchester while Lithia Springs recorded a 24-0 win over defending region champion Villa Rica.
Alexander suffered a 40-7 homecoming loss to top-ranked Langston Hughes.
Chapel Hill was defeated 7-6 by Maynard Jackson in a Thursday night contest.
The Alexander Cougars were looking to build off of last week’s victory over New Manchester, but the nationally-ranked Langston Hughes is ranked No. 25 in the nation by one national poll.
Breydon Divine, a member of Alexander’s baseball team, was named Homecoming King while Sterling Rainwater was named Homecoming Queen.
The Cougars’ defense gave a valiant effort, limiting Langston Hughes to the fewest points they’ve scored thus far this season highlighted by a big interception on the final play of the first half.
The Cougars’ offense was unable to keep up, however, only getting the best of the Panthers’ defense on one occasion.
The sole touchdown was a catch worthy of being labeled a top-10 play made by senior receiver Eric Singleton.
Singleton fought through what would have been a pass interference call down the sideline before breaking free of the defender’s grasp and diving to make a catch in the endzone.
The entirety of the Panthers’ offense got involved with the scoring with five different players visiting the endzone.
Langston Hughes was led by four-star Auburn commit WR/S Terrance Love, who ran the show for the Panthers to include two touchdowns in the second half.
The Cougars are on the road this weekend as they look to bounce back. They will be visiting the 2-4 Newnan Cougars in another region test.
Here is a look at other games:
Senior quarterback Jai’que Hart completed 63% of his passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.
Ayden Smith, a senior wide receiver, had four catches for 93 yards.
Jason Jennings anchored the Lions defense with nine tackles, including two tackles for loss. He also had four quarterback hurries.
The Tigers escaped a scare from a winless New Manchester squad.
Senior Shakai Woods led the Tigers defense with 14 tackles. Zachariah Keith added nine tackles and a sack.
Sophomore James Johnson had two interceptions to go with two tackles.
