DOUNWS-09-01-22 FOOTBALL

Douglas County head coach Johnny White said his team is happy to finally be able to play a Friday evening game after opening the season on the road on two consecutive Saturday afternoons.

 Amani Billups/Special to the Sentinel

Douglas County coach Johnny White is more excited that his team is playing on Friday than he is about it being the Tigers first home game of the season.

The Tigers (2-0) played their first two games on consecutive Saturday afternoons at neutral sites.

Trending Videos