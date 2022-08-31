Douglas County coach Johnny White is more excited that his team is playing on Friday than he is about it being the Tigers first home game of the season.
The Tigers (2-0) played their first two games on consecutive Saturday afternoons at neutral sites.
Douglas County defeated Lithia Springs in the Inner City Classic at Stockbridge and then escaped with a close win over Mays in Atlanta.
Friday the Tigers will host McEachern in their first home game at Jimmy Johnson Stadium.
“I’m happy we are playing on a Friday,” White said. “I would play on the road again, but as long as it is on a Friday. It just makes for a long week with no rest for the coaches.”
Alexander is at home against Sandy Creek while New Manchester hosts North Atlanta.
Lithia Springs will make the trek to Leesburg to take on No. 2 Lee County in a non-region contest.
Chapel Hill is idle this week.
It is the final non-region games for all the teams.
White said the team is looking to make some improvements on defense heading into a bye week.
Last week, the Tigers gave up 20 fourth-quarter points to hang-on in a win over Mays.
“Defensively we just have to make sure we are in the right position,” White said.
He describes McEachern, which is winless in its first two games, as a ‘big and physical’ team.
“The key to their program has been that they are so much stronger than most teams,” White said. “We have some young players that must step up.”
Lithia Springs will face a playoff atmosphere at Lee County, which is considered a contender for the Class 6A title.
The Trojans defeated Class 5A champion Warner Robins 26-10 in the opener.
Lee County is led by sophomore Ousmane Kromah. He has rushed for 366 yards and four touchdowns in two games.
Lions coach Corey Jarvis said he is looking forward to his team playing a contender like Lee County to help them get use to a playoff atmosphere.
“Our kids need to see things like this,” Jarvis said. “We need to experience that type of competition. It will help when we get to the playoffs that it is not a culture shock to them.”
Jarvis said facing Douglas County, Alexander and Lee County in consecutive weeks is what helped them advance in the playoffs last season.
The Lions went on the road and defeated Apalachee last season for the program’s first state playoff victory.
“This schedule was put together on purpose,” Jarvis said. “We wanted to prepare ourselves.”
