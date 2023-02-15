The four Douglas County High seniors admit that is was a tough process, but in the end it was worth it.
As Questbridge National College Match Scholarship recipients, the students were paired with a top college or university and received a full four-year scholarship.
Seniors Jayden Henry, Oyinkansola Oduba, Mariama Njie and Sylmond Domingo have helped set a new standard for students in the school’s International Baccalaureate Program.
It was the first time that four students have been Questbridge scholars in one year.
The previous high for the school was three students.
“They are the top of the top when it comes to students,” Douglas County principal Kenja Parks said. “There is no doubt that they are prepared and will soar.”
Domingo and Henry will attend Vanderbilt. Oduba has been accepted at Duke, and Njie will attend Penn.
All four have chosen majors that have played roles in their young lives.
Oduba has relatives that live in the area. She will major in computer science.
Njie will join her sister at Penn, where she intends on majoring in political science.
Njie wants to become an immigration attorney. Her parents are from West Africa.
“I want to help give back to the community,” Njie said.
Henry said Vanderbilt’s location and strong academics are what attracted him to the Nashville school.
He intends on majoring in political science with a desire to become a political reporter.
“I’m intrigued with the whole political process,” Henry said.
Domingo wanted to remain in the South, so he picked Vanderbilt.
He wants to become a surgeon.
When he was younger, Domingo was involved in a terrible accident and was saved by some cutting-edge surgical techniques.
“It was very risky,” he said. “I want to pay my dues and help other people.”
All four credit the IB program with shaping them into outstanding students.
“This program doesn’t allow you to be lazy,” Domingo said.
“IB was definitely a challenge,” Oduba said. “I think it has definitely prepared us for college.”
