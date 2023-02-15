DOUNWS-02-16-23 THIS IS DOUGLAS

Douglas County High has four Questbridge National College Match Scholarship recipients including Jayden Henry, Oyinkansola Oduba, Mariama Njie and Sylmond Domingo. Helping the seniors celebrate their accomplishments is Principal Kenja Parks and Robert Bennett, the school’s IB Coordinator.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The four Douglas County High seniors admit that is was a tough process, but in the end it was worth it.

As Questbridge National College Match Scholarship recipients, the students were paired with a top college or university and received a full four-year scholarship.

