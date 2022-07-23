DCMG: Any kind of Plox

Phlox paniculata ‘Jeana’

 Carol Hight/Special

When I was a kid, I remember my daddy inviting someone to come visit us. He told them, “We’ll treat you so many different ways, you’re bound to like one of them.” What in the world made me think of this after 50 years? Phlox. “Phlox?” you ask. Yes, Phlox. There are so many different kinds of phlox with varying size, color, time of bloom, and habitat, that you are bound to find at least one that will capture your heart.

The first Phlox I ever had in my garden was a pass-along plant from my grandmother, by way of my mother’s garden. Phlox paniculata, or Garden Phlox, was a mainstay of home gardens many years ago. Phlox was possibly the most used perennial plant in America in the 1940s. Soon Europeans discovered these lovely plants and began experimenting and breeding new varieties. These were then re-imported back to the United States. Unfortunately, Phlox lost some of its appeal from the 1940s to the 1980s. As a result, many of the old cultivars were lost. With more than 60 species of Phlox, you’re sure to find one for almost any place in your garden.

Trending Videos