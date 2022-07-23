DCMG: Any kind of Plox

When I was a kid, I remember my daddy inviting someone to come visit us. He told them, “We’ll treat you so many different ways, you’re bound to like one of them.” What in the world made me think of this after 50 years? Phlox. “Phlox?” you ask. Yes, Phlox. There are so many different kinds of phlox with varying size, color, time of bloom, and habitat, that you are bound to find at least one that will capture your heart.
The first Phlox I ever had in my garden was a pass-along plant from my grandmother, by way of my mother’s garden. Phlox paniculata, or Garden Phlox, was a mainstay of home gardens many years ago. Phlox was possibly the most used perennial plant in America in the 1940s. Soon Europeans discovered these lovely plants and began experimenting and breeding new varieties. These were then re-imported back to the United States. Unfortunately, Phlox lost some of its appeal from the 1940s to the 1980s. As a result, many of the old cultivars were lost. With more than 60 species of Phlox, you’re sure to find one for almost any place in your garden.
The Phlox paniculata, also called Garden Phlox or Summer Phlox, loves sun for about 6 hours a day, but needs to be shaded during the hottest late afternoon hours. It can become a crispy critter if not shaded from the hottest sun of the day. With white, pink, purple among the many colors available, this Phlox is very versatile in your sunny garden. With its varying heights of three to five feet, you should be able to find one to tuck into a sunny spot. These bloom in early to late summer, providing nectar over a long period of time.
Experiment with your garden when designing your bed. There are many plants recommended as companion plants for this phlox. Try some Coreopsis major, commonly called Whorled Coreopsis or Greater Tickseed. Pair it with Echinacea purpurea, Tall Coneflower, Liatris spicata, Dense Blazing Star, or Monarda fistulosa or Wild Bergamot. Let your artistic side shine with your selection of plants.
Phlox divaricata (Woodland Phlox) is a shade-loving phlox. It will grow to about a foot to a foot and a half tall in full to partial shade and blooms in April and May. Tuck some of these at the base of your trees, along a rock wall, or anywhere you want a pop of color in early spring. These lavender beauties mix well with native ferns and grasses, as well as other blooming natives such as Coral Bells (Heuchera americana), Wild Geranium (Geranium maculatum), Wild Bleeding Hearts (Dicentra eximia).
Phlox stolonifera or Creeping Phlox makes a good ground cover in well drained, but moist, soil. This phlox blooms during May and June, and is a valuable nectar plant for swallowtail butterflies, day-flying sphinx moths, and hummingbirds. It will self-sow if conditions are good. Pair this with some native Carex plantaginea, or Seersucker Sedge, with Tiarella cordifolia (Foamflower), native Heucheras, or Christmas ferns, and you have the makings of a striking flower garden in everyone’s trouble spot--a shady habitat under deciduous trees.
Phlox is making a comeback, possibly because of the growing interest in attracting butterflies, hummingbirds and many other insect pollinators. If you’ve got Phlox, you’ve got a beehive of activity. I can sit on my back porch at any time of the day during the summer months and see from 4 to 10 butterflies, along with a myriad of bees, wasps, flies, and other insects flitting from flower to flower. Because my vegetable garden is nearby, these insects will move amongst the blooms of my squash, tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, and okra, making sure I have a bountiful harvest.
The important thing is to have a grouping of the same plants in an area, because the insects don’t like to have to travel all over the garden for nectar and pollen. They want to expend as little energy as possible, so they look for lots of bang for their buck. Since Phlox has inflorescences of blooms (lots of blooms on a single stalk), an insect may spend hours at the one spot collecting nectar and pollen.
Not all Phloxes are created equal. Some have a wonderful aroma, others not so much. Some have vibrant colors, while others may have more subdued colors such as white or pale pink and lavender. There are so many different kinds of phlox, but I found one in particular that I really like, just like my daddy said. And that favorite would be the Phlox paniculata ‘Jeana’. While other Phlox flower clusters are somewhat larger than the Jeana, this plant more than makes up for that by the sheer number of blossoms on each panicle. Blossoms are a lavender pink and arranged in a more bonelike shape than other phlox. ‘Jeana’ is usually about 2 feet tall, but with the massive rainfall this year, mine has grown to almost 5 feet. New stems erupt every year, making the plant’s footprint in the garden bigger each year. Since it is a perennial, you can practically ‘plant it and forget it’. And best of all ‘Jeana’ does not succumb to powdery mildew like many of the other phloxes. Count on this Phlox to have a long bloom time. Those in my garden were blooming well before the Fourth of July and are still going strong here in late July, and will persist into August. If you want butterflies, moths, bumblebees, and a myriad of other insect pollinators, my suggestion is that you hie immediately to the nearest garden center and stock up on the phlox. You’ll find so many choices, you’re sure to like one of them-or maybe two or 10. Who knows? There’s a phlox for every part of your garden!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.