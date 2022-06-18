Hens and chicks (Sempervivum tectorum) is a succulent native to Europe and Africa. It forms a central mother plant which is named the Hen. The Hen produces chicks (babies) that look just like her. The babies grow around the mother every year by underground runners. Hen and Chicks grow a few inches tall and have plump rosettes that serve as leaves. You can find leaves in various colors, from a vibrant green to deep red color. Throughout the winter, the leaves keep their pretty colors. Then in late summer, butterfly-attracting stalks of pink or rose-colored flowers bloom up to ten inches tall.
Succulent means “having tender, new growth or thick, fleshy tissues which store water, such as cactus.” (Georgia Master Gardener Handbook, 2011, University of Georgia).
The ancient Romans used sempervivums to decorate their graves, believing the plant’s ability to endure hinted at immortality. The tradition continued in Europe, where sempervivums were grown on sod and gravel rooftops to fend off lightning and evil spirits. That’s where they got their name. “Sempervivum” means “lives forever.”
Sunlight (Light & Temperature)
• They need, at the minimum, six hours of full sun.
• Place them in an afternoon shaded location if the climate is hot. Yet not too much shade as it will cause the plant to have poor coloring and spindly growth.
• When growing Hen and Chicks indoors, you may have to supplement artificial lighting as they lose some color due to lack of bright sunlight.
• Growing your Hen and chicks plants in full sun for at least six hours every day will help keep their best coloration and have many ‘chicks.’
• The plants can grow in partial shade if they are cared for in a sweltering dry climate.
• Hens and chicks do go dormant in freezing temperatures, making them popular choices for those who live in temperate climates.
Placement (Outside/Inside)• Use them as ground cover in a sunny area with low foot traffic.
• Space plants 6 to 12 inches apart. Spacing allows the plants to get good airflow around their shallow roots, which keeps them healthier.
• To prevent overcrowding, divide the chicks from the mother plant every two years.
• Hens and chicks do well in rock gardens, the edge of borders, strawberry jars, pots, or vertical gardens.
• Make sure containers have adequate drainage.
• Also, placing a thin layer of gravel around the plant base helps prevent root rot in containers.
• As with Hen and Chicks planted outside, the container soil should dry completely between waterings.
• Given time, Hen and Chicks will spread to form colonies 2 feet wide or more and can create a mat like a groundcover. If they have room to grow, you will not need to separate them.
• They can be grown alone as a small cluster or even in a large container as one plant, in a mixed group of succulents or even in a miniature rock garden.
• Yet while they prefer some space to sprawl, they will generally make do with more crowded conditions.
• Stressful conditions, like overcrowding or lack of sun, can cause the Hen to bloom prematurely.
Soil• A well-drained, slightly gritty soil is required, and after they are established, you will find that they are a low water and drought-resistant perennial.
• Hens and Chicks is an alpine plant, and alpine plants have a high tolerance for low nutrient soils and not so welcoming conditions.
• The plants are deer & rabbit resistant.
• Hardy from zones 4-9 and able to grow in cool or hot temperatures.
• Highly fluctuating temperatures can cause the plant to become semi-dormant. While they are semi-dormant, they stop growing.
• You can grow Hen and Chicks from seed. Start them in pots in Autumn; that way, you will have young plants ready for the garden in Spring.
• After four to six years, the mother (Hen) will die, and then you should remove the Hen.
• Once the plant is mature (several years old), it produces a flower. Cut the flower when the flower has faded.
• When the flower dies not long afterward, the Hen dies.
• Hen and Chicks planted in containers may need dry soil so they don’t get ‘wet feet’ (wet ground for a time near their roots).
Watering• Like cactuses, Hens and Chicks most often die from overwatering, which can cause fungal leaf spots or root rot.
• Overwatering can cause the plant to have dying leaves, yet they won’t look dried out. The leaves will be mushy and swollen from too much water so let the soil dry out completely before watering again.
• When the soil is two inches down feels dry; water until you see the water running out of the bottom of the pot.
• When you examine their leaves and find they are swollen and mushy, your plant has too much water. Shriveled leaves are a sign that your hens and chicks need water but watch not to add too much.
• A succulent plant in arid conditions can lose much of its internal moisture without dying.
Medicinal• Hens and chicks succulents are non-toxic to pets and children, though mild stomach upset can occur in pets when any plant is eaten.
• The leaves of hens and chicks are entirely edible. The taste is slightly sour.
• Pressed leaves can act as a substitute to aloe vera for wounds such as low severity burns, sores, and insect bites.
• Extracts from leaves have been shown to have some antimicrobial and antioxidant properties which could help with healing.
• Higher antioxidant compounds are produced after long-term stressors such as soil drought.
Flowering• And they are easy to propagate and can be gently pulled off the mother plant by pinching the young plants from their mother and planted in another location.
• These plants usually propagate themselves, not through seeds, so flowering can even signify poor conditions. If you want the plant to flower, you can stress it by shading it.
• Once Hen is near the end of her life cycle, it will produce a flower. While some will grow for several years without flowering, others will flower sooner.
Propagate• Chicks often have their roots, so you can remove an offshoot and plant it elsewhere.
• If the chick is less mature, you can treat it as a stem cutting and propagated like a standard succulent clipping. Within a couple of weeks, your chick will sprout roots and be planted.
Life Cycle• Once a hen plant produces a chick, that chick will begin making its babies after only one season.
• Sempervivum plants generally only live for three years, having two productive years before they die.
• After three years of producing many baby plants, a Sempervivum grows a tall center stalk that blooms before the plant dies.
I have always enjoyed Hens and Chicks and love how easy they can be to grow. Hope you will try Hens and Chicks if you do not have them.
Debra Saturday is a UGA Douglas County Master Gardener Extension Volunteer. Additional information/publications on gardening can be found at the University of Georgia’s Extension website, http://extension.uga.edu/. In addition, the local UGA Douglas County Extension office available to assist uge2097@uga.edu or 770-920-7224.
