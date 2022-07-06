The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is hoping a two-day hiring event will bring enough candidates to close the gap on a work force shortage.
DCSO is down 59 law enforcement personnel, including deputies.
The DCSO is like many metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies in battling a shortage.
“We have been stepping up our recruitment,” Chief Deputy Kenneth Conner said. “We are going to try this hiring event. It is a shortage nationwide. Nobody wants to be in law enforcement for the starting salary.”
The two-day event will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the DCSO headquarters on Earl D. Lee Boulevard.
The DCSO starts deputies off at $48,353, which is slightly less than most metro agencies.
Conner said DCSO is compatible to Fayette County, which has a $50,117 starting salary.
He said the funding is not available to offer recruits with a college degree more like some metro agencies.
The Douglasville Police Department has a $50,035 starting salary.
With a Board of Commissioners increase in 2023, the starting salary at the DCSO will reach $50,735 per year.
However, Conner said the DCSO is in immediately need of personnel.
“Our people have been stepping up, and being out there,” Conner said. “We continue to maintain the public safety but it is very tough to maintain.”
Conner said while the starting pay is slightly down from most metro Atlanta agencies, he said the county offers one of the best retirement packages around.
He said another advantage of the DCSO is the work shifts. Deputies work seven days in a 14-day shift on a 12 hour schedule.
Conner said applicants must have a high school diploma or GED with no felonies.
“They must be willing to work hard,” Conner said.
Conner said qualified recruits at the event will likely be offered an opportunity to start training. Deputy recruits need to bring workout clothes.
The Douglasville Police Department has been a part of some hiring events in the recent months.
DPD Maj. J.R. Davidson said he is not aware of making any hires directly from the event.
He said job fairs are basically a good way to advertise for the agency.
Davidson said starting pay and other benefits make working for DPD attractive to most recruits.
He also noted the agency’s take-home car policy for those that live within a 40-mile radius of the city limits.
DPD is short 11 officers, according to Davidson.
“Our salary is on par with most other metro Atlanta departments,” Davidson said.
