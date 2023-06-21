During the months of June and July, Douglas County Schools are offering free breakfast and lunch at 13 local sites.
County students will be able to eat healthy school meals during the summer at no cost to their families, because of a federally-funded, state-administered program.
In addition to providing meals at each local site, the Douglas County Schools Nutrition Department is delivering meals to churches, parks, and recreational centers.
This is the first year the school system is preparing hot sandwiches for camps to allow kids to be more receptive to meals.
The school system “delivers to as many on and off site programs as possible with a goal to feed as many students as possible due to their limited access,” according to Danielle Freeman, Executive Director of School Nutrition.
All children under the age of 18 and special needs children under 21 are eligible to participate.
Approximately 3,000 Douglas County children benefit from this program each summer, and there are no specific requirements to secure a summer meal.
“The goal is to increase the program every year,” Freeman said.
Children can show up during scheduled meal hours at one of the designated locations to receive the meals, which due to federal guidelines, must be eaten on site.
Douglas County has participated in the summer school meals program since 2007.
Summer school meals are currently being served at Bill Arp Elementary, Bright Star Elementary, Chapel Hill Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Lithia Springs Elementary, Mason Creek Elementary, New Manchester Elementary, Mount Carmel Elementary, Factory Shoals Middle, Mason Creek Middle, Turner Middle, Yeager Middle, and Lithia Springs High School.
Breakfast serving times are between the hours of 8-9 a.m., while lunch is served between the hours of 11a.m.-12:30pm.
For additional information, please call 770-651-2300 or visit dcssga.org. All sites will be closed July 3-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.