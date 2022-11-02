For the fourth straight year, the Douglas County School System has exceeded the state graduation rate.
Overall, the county’s five high schools had an average 88.7% graduation rate, which surpassed the state average of 84.1%.
Chapel Hill High led the way for the third straight year as it produced a 94.7% graduation rate with Alexander coming in at 91.9% for second place.
The state’s graduation rate was the highest since the state began using a federally required method to calculate the rate.
“Our goal in the Douglas County School System is for every student not only to graduate, but to graduate prepared for college, the military or with the skills needed to succeed in the workforce,” Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North said. “Teachers, parents and our district work together to set high expectations for students.”
Georgia calculates a four year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is the number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by the number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class. Adjusted cohort rate is defined as, from the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years and subtracting any students who transfer out.
New Manchester saw an increase in its graduation rate for the second straight year. The school had an 87.6% graduation rate, which topped the 86.95% from the previous year.
The school finished third overall for the 2022 graduating class in Douglas.
“We are definitely proud of our seniors for the work they did to graduate,” Chapel Hill Principal Nicole Watson said. “We must also give a lot of credit to our counselors who made sure the students were on task. It was a combination of students, parents and counselors being involved.”
Over the past decade, Georgia’s graduation rate has increased. In 2012, the state had a dismal 69.7% rate, according to a news release from the state’s Department of Education.
In 2022, there were over 100 school districts that had a graduation rate of 90% or higher.
There were 41 districts that hit or exceeded the 95% mark.
Watson said that is the goal they are shooting for at Chapel Hill.
“We are working towards getting to at least 95% or better,” Watson said. “The first thing we tell our freshmen when they arrive is that we are already planning your graduation,” Watson said. “We have teachers and counselors that care a lot about our students.”
North agreed.
“We want all of our students to graduate and be successful,” North said. “Their education is the foundation and key to the world in which they will compete globally. Earning a high school diploma and having the skills to succeed at the next level are essential for having a successful career and becoming an engaged and productive citizen.”
